The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 975,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after buying an additional 34,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after acquiring an additional 33,497 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CHEF opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

