The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $156.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.61 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.92. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.