The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $393.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COO opened at $367.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.19 and its 200-day moving average is $352.72. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $395.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

