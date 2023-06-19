The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

