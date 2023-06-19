The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $300.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

