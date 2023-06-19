The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.22.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

