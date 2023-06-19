The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

