The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

The LGL Group stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The LGL Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The LGL Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

