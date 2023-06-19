The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), reports. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

The LGL Group Price Performance

The LGL Group stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The LGL Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

