The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $260.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.26.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $247.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $265.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

