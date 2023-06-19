The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

