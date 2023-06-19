The Toro Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Toro has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toro to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $97.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.33. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66.

Insider Activity at Toro

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $2,917,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,234 shares of company stock worth $3,983,588 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 36.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Toro by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

