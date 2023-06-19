The Toro Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTCGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Toro has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toro to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $97.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.33. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $2,917,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,234 shares of company stock worth $3,983,588 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 36.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Toro by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Toro (NYSE:TTC)

