Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,379 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in GSK by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after buying an additional 13,264,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of GSK by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,831 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,001,000 after acquiring an additional 548,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in GSK by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,619,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,309,000 after acquiring an additional 434,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in GSK by 351.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

