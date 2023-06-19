Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

INTU stock opened at $455.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $434.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

