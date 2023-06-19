Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $125.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.63. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

