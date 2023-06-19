Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on T. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

