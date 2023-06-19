Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

