Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Gartner Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $356.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.56. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.77 and a 1 year high of $363.12.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total value of $1,040,301.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,059.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

