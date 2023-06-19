Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $257.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

