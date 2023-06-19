Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Price Performance

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

