Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $97.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

