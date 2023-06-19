Thrive Wealth Management LLC Invests $597,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intel by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 33,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Intel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 164,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

