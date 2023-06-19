Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $92.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

