Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $197.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

