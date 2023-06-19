Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.38. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.28.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

