Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 62,159 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,159 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 23.2% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $90,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHG opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $75.13.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
