Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

PYPL opened at $66.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

