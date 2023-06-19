Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $185.94 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.