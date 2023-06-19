Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMOP. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 101,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 85,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HMOP stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $38.92.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

