Thrive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.