Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

PFE stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.