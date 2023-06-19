TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TPIC. UBS Group decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.92.

TPI Composites Stock Down 3.5 %

TPIC stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.86. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,120.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 313,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 35.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 52,245 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading

