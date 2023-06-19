Tradewinds LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tradewinds LLC. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,439 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

