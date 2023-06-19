Tradewinds LLC. Invests $1.17 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.68 and a 200-day moving average of $276.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

