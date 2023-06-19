Tradewinds LLC. Invests $215,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 1.3 %

ACN opened at $319.54 on Monday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.65 and a 200-day moving average of $279.55. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

