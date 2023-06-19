Tradewinds LLC. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,289 shares of company stock worth $4,067,775 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE GLW opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

