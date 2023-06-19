Tradewinds LLC. Purchases New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,000. PepsiCo comprises about 3.0% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $869,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP opened at $186.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.16 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

