Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of RIG opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.91. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Transocean by 8,124.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Transocean by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

