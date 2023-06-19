Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given New GBX 1,050 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($15.02) to GBX 1,050 ($13.14) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPRKY. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.14) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.26) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,016.67.

Travis Perkins Stock Down 5.7 %

Travis Perkins stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $13.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

