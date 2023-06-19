Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Financial Review

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Tripadvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Tripadvisor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vimeo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor -1.25% 5.30% 1.67% Vimeo -12.55% -15.35% -8.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tripadvisor and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tripadvisor and Vimeo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $1.49 billion 1.59 $20.00 million ($0.16) -104.88 Vimeo $433.03 million 1.68 -$79.59 million ($0.32) -13.69

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tripadvisor and Vimeo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 4 7 1 0 1.75 Vimeo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tripadvisor currently has a consensus price target of $23.47, suggesting a potential upside of 39.85%. Vimeo has a consensus price target of $6.06, suggesting a potential upside of 38.41%. Given Tripadvisor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tripadvisor is more favorable than Vimeo.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Vimeo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that evaluates businesses and enables travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Vimeo

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, agencies, schools, and nonprofits. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.