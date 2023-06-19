Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Raised by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after buying an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

TFC stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

