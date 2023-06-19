Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 393 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $98.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

