Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 854 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,569 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.28.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.38. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

