Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $137.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

