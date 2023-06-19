Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $247.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

