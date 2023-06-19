Trust Co. of Vermont Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

