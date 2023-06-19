Trust Co. of Vermont Has $12.76 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,057 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 11.9% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.2% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $113.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

