Trust Co. of Vermont Has $8.12 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $96.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

