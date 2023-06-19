Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

BDX stock opened at $258.63 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.09.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

