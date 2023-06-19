Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

SBUX stock opened at $101.87 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

